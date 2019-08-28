close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Man kills nephew over property dispute

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

A man killed his nephew and injured another over property dispute in the Ghazi Abad police area on Tuesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and shifted the injured victim to hospital. The deceased has been identified as Dilawar while his injured brother as Babar.

Police said the accused person wanted to get his share in the inherited property by selling house. Over delay, the accused opened firing. As a result, Dilawar died while Babar suffered injuries. Police collected the evidences from the crime scene. Further investigation is underway.

