Wed Aug 28, 2019
August 28, 2019

Bad virus

Newspost

 
Every year at the eve of Eidul Azha, cases of the Congo (Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever) Virus emerge because of lack of protective measures by persons visiting the cattle market. Since it is an infectious disease, extraordinary measures are to be adopted prior to visiting the market. Direct contact with animals must be avoided if necessary.

Every year precious human lives are lost for lack of adopting these precautions. Symptoms like nausea, vomiting etc must be immediately reported to the hospital so that immediate treatment can be undertaken. The electronic media must also air awareness programmes for information about the Congo virus.

Engr Riaz Akber

Wah Cantt

