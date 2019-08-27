Two family members killed in Swabi wall collapse

SWABI: Two members of a family were killed and one injured when the wall of a house collapsed here on Monday, officials said. The incident occurred in the Panjpir village in the limits of Swabi city police station. The wall collapsed under heavy rain which started at 7 am and continued till 12 noon. The house shared a boundary with the Government Middle School Gar, Panjpir. Soon after the collapse of the wall, the local people made announcements on loudspeakers requesting the people to rush for the rescue work. The rescue teams reached the scene to take part in the rescue operation. Those who were killed in the incident were the wife of one Mohammad Islam, and his daughter while his granddaughter was injured in the incident. She was taken to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex, Shahmansoor.