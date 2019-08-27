Kokab, Azhar get PCF jobs

KARACHI: Kokab Nadeem Warraich and Syed Azhar Ali Shah were on Monday elected as chairman and president, respectively, of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) in elections held here at the SSGC Headquarters.

The election commission comprising advocate Hashim Raza, advocate Saeed Roman and Mohammad Ali conducted elections on the direction of the international cycling governing body (UCI) and Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC).

Both the top officials were elected as unopposed. Kokab also remained PCF presient during last tenure. Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) senior official M Azam Dar was also present in the electoral meeting as observer. According to the PCF the representative of the ACC could not reach due to unavoidable engagement in Sri Lanka. Interestingly, two individuals were elected as secretaries for two years term each. It was decided through mutual understanding, the PCF said. Nisar Ahmad will serve as secretary for the first two years while Moazzam Khan will act as secretary for the remaining two years of the four-year tenure of the PCF. Jan-e-Alam was elected as finance secretary unopposed while Islamabad-based sports journalist Sufi Haroon was elected as public relations officer (PRO) unopposed.

The big issue is that both the PCF and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) have not yet reintegrated. The POA is yet to reinstate PCF which has been suspended for not fulfilling the article-VI of the NOC Constitution. The UCI has recently allowed the PCF to go for its elections. It seems that the issue between the PCF and POA is not going to resolve in near future. Early this year UCI chief had decided to send the ACC chief to Pakistan to meet both the parties so that the pressing issue could be resolved. But so far no development has been made in that direction. The POA itself also tried to reach to a reconciliation with the PCF through a mediation committee but the same dialogue also failed to bear any fruit. The POA claims that the provincial associations affiliated with the PCF are not affiliated with their respective provincial Olympic associations. Because of the same issue cycling fate for the 33rd National Games is also uncertain.

A PCF official on Monday said that the provincial cycling associations registered with the provincial Olympic associations are remains of the Khawaja Idrees-led parallel PCF.

Office-bearers: Kokab Nadeem Warriach (chairman), Syed Azhar Ali Shah (president), Col Sadaf Akram (senior vice-president), Rubina Khalid, Col (retd) Shoaib, Javed Khan, Syed Mehdi Raza, Moazzam Khan (all vice-presidents), Ayaz Khan Tareen, Shahzada Butt, Ishtiaq Mubeen, Ayesha Zaman, Maham Tariq (all associate secretaries).