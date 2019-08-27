Wapda’s men, women karatekas crowned national champs

LAHORE: Wapda’s male and female karate teams with 155 and 190 points respectively emerged triumphant in Chief Minister Punjab National Men and Women Karate Championship 2019 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Sunday evening.

Male and female karatekas from Army finished runners up with 140 and 110 points respectively in the 3-day championship organised under the banner of Sports Board Punjab and with the collaboration of Pakistan Karate Federation.

On the final day, Asian gold medallist karate star Saadi Abbas of Wapda won gold medal in men’s below 75kg fight against HEC’s Nadir. Wapda’s Baz Muhammad outplayed M Laftian of Army in above 84kg contest. Wapda’s Naseer Ahmed and M Awais were declared winners in below 67kg and below 84kg fights respectively. KP’s Murad clinched gold medal in below 55kg fight.

On the women’s side, Wapda’s Fakhar un Nisa, Kulsoom Hazara and Nargis were adjudged winners in below 55kg, below 68kg and above 68kg fights respectively. Railways Suraiyya also managed to win gold medal in below 61kg fight. President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt-Gen (retd) Arif Hasan and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh were the guests of honour at the colourful prize distribution ceremony. They awarded trophies and prizes among the winners, runners-up and other prominent performers. POA Vice-President Aaqil Shah, Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Kh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, PKF Chairman M Jahangir, PKF President Ahmed Baig, Qualified coach of World Karate Federation Uzma Asghar Aulakh, Lady Vice-President PKF Ada Jaffri and a large number of karate players and officials were also present on this occasion. All the guests of honour and male and female karate players and officials waved Kashmiri flags and sang national songs to express their solidarity with Kashmiris.

Railways players excel in National Karate C’ship: Pakistan Railways sportspersons performed well in the 27th Chief Minister Punjab National Men Karate Championship and 13th Woman Karate Championship that concluded here the other day. Pakistan Railways bagged one silver and six bronze in the Event and obtained fourth position (60 points). In Team Kata category Umeed Ali Rehmatullah and Waheedullah grabbed silver medal. Railways Hamayun won silver in below 55 kg category while Rehmatullah (below 75kg), Waqar Khan (below 67 kg) and Adeel Afzal (below 84 kg) won bronzes. In the Woman Event, Railways (65 points) got third position. Railways grabbed a gold, a silver and four bronzes. Sabira Gul earned a gold for Railways in the below 50 kg and MaGul got silver below 55 kg. Sana Kosar, Rabia, Hina amd Minal got silver in Team Kumite category.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Sports Board Vice-President Hamadan Nazir congratulated Railways athletes for wining laurels for their department. “You deserve applauds. It is a great achievement in the presence of NAVY, HEC and Police, he said in a statement.

Team position

Women’s Championship

S Teams G S B Points

1 Wapda 8 1 0 190

2 Army 0 5 4 110

3 Railways 1 1 4 65

4 HEC 0 1 3 40

5 Balochistan 0 0 3 25

6 Islamabad 0 0 3 10

7 Punjab 0 1 0 10

8 Sindh 0 0 1 5

Men’s Championship

1 Wapda 8 0 2 155

2 Army 1 7 1 140

3 Balochistan 1 0 5 60

4 Railways 0 1 6 60

5 KP 1 1 2 35

6 HEC 0 1 3 25

7 Sindh 0 0 1 5.