Why Royal Lodge fell into disarray under Andrew: Insider exposes loophole

One of the reasons that Royal Lodge was allowed to fall into disarray during Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s time on the lease has just come to light.

The reason has been explained by a source that is familiar with the whole thing and according to their findings the reasons no one went over to ensure that the maintained obligations that Andrew signed were being carried out is because. According to said contract “it seems Andrew was expected to organize these inspections,” but “this is a man who can barely tie his own shoelaces and is a total layabout.”

The same source also said, “the fact he was put in charge of one of the royal family's most valuable properties is astonishing given his slobbish character.”

Another insider also chimed in to explain it all in a better light and admitted, “the understanding was always that Andrew's occupancy of the Lodge would be an actively managed arrangement, not a case of leaving a valuable historic property to look after itself.”

Hence, “regular inspections are a basic safeguard for buildings of this age and significance,” so the fact that none at all took place in the full 20 years is being dubbed “highly unusual” as it raises serious questions about how such an oversight was allowed to lapse,” they told RadarOnline.

A key point to note is that Andrew’s long-term lease calls on him to pay a “peppercorn” of rent, that too “if demanded”. This is meant to serve as a ‘symbolic sum’ according to the outlet.

He was also set in this lease for the $40million mansion, for 20 years, before it was broken to have him moved to King Charles’ privately owned properties following the fall-out and his stripping-down under the public eye.