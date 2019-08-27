Hasnain loses fight World Judo C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan faced another casualty when rookie Mohammad Hasnain was downed by Nurkovic Jusuf of Montenegro in the -66 kilogramme first fight of the World Judo Championship being held in Tokyo. Hasnain, playing his first global event, could not match his strong rival. On Sunday Humaira Ashiq had also lost her -48 kilogramme first fight to a Chilean fighter. On Tuesday (today) Japan-based Amina Toyoda will face Starke Pauline of Germany in her first round fight. Pauline is world No 60 while Amina is ranked 257. Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain would face Saidov Saidzhalol of Tajikistan in the -100 kilogramme event on August 30. Shah is the sole 2020 Olympic hope of Pakistan. The event is very important for the Tokyo-based fighter and former Asian bronze medallist. Shah has not got enough exposure in 2019, having only featured in the Asian Championships where he finished fifth. This was the third successive time that Shah finished fifth in the continental event. In 2015 edition of the continental event Shah had claimed bronze medal.