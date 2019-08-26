CDA anti-encroachment drive

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday conducted anti-encroachment operation in Sector F-6/1 and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments in the area.

During the operation, obstructions in the streets causing hindrance in pedestrian movement, barbed wire and fences erected around the premises, car sheds / parking and security apparatus, lawns and gardens established and encroachments established beyond plot lines were targeted. During the action, Enforcement Directorate dismantled several encroachments from street No. 32, 33 and 39 of sector F-6/1. During this operation, six (06) iron grill fences, 18 guard rooms, three (03) entrance gates, two (02) dog centres and several other encroachments. Earlier, CDA through final public notice had warned general public to remove encroachments from footpaths / obstructions on roads.