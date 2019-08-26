PSP demands action against mayor over poor sanitation

The Pak Sarzameen Party's Central Executive Committee and National Council held their meeting at the Pakistan Secretariat here on Sunday, and expressed severe displeasure over the existing poor sanitary situation of Karachi, the country's economic lifeline, fearing outbreaks of epidemics amongst the citizens.

In a joint statement, the participants of meeting showed concerns over Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar’s corruption and demanded initiation of proceedings on a reference filed by PTI leader Faisal Wowda. The reference, they addled, exposed the mayor’s billions of rupees’ corruption.

The meeting urged the government and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to place Akhtar’s name in the exit control list, accusing him of having destroyed Karachi. They also feared that the mayor may flee Karachi to before the end of his tenure so as to avoid action.

A day earlier, chairman Pak Sarzameen Party Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the current unhygienic situation of Karachi was the true reflection of the federal, provincial and the local government’s failure and incompetence.

“The city, which is the economic engine of the entire country, has unfortunately been ruined by the power lust.

The government’s negligence to deal with the post- rain and Eid-ul-Azha challenges is feared to bring a pretty human dilemma,” a press release issued by the party quoted Kamal as saying in his address to his party’s district committees and all town committees’ incharges and members in a meeting at the Pakistan Secretariat here.

He said that two weeks after the monsoon rains, the water was still standing in all parts of the metropolis, gutters were flooding everywhere, heaps of garbage had been left unattended, which could cause outbreaks diseases amid a scarcity of medicines at government-run hospitals.

“The federal government, the KMC and the government of Sindh have miserably failed in resolving the sanitary issues of Karachiites.” Kamal urged army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to play his role in taking notice of the destruction of the economic lifeline of the country.

He asked the Sindh government to launch a spray campaign across the city, including nullahs of suburban areas, commercial markets, public places and densely populated areas, on an emergency basis. Meanwhile, a youth delegation inspired by the manifestation and Ideology of the PSP met with Kamal and announced their joining his party. He said his purpose of politics was to see educated and young talent in parliament making decisions for a great and prosperous future of Karachi and Pakistan.

“We have joined politics to serve the nation. Our ideology is based upon peace, and our determination is a guarantee for an enlightened Pakistan,” he said.

“We are struggling to bring all units, sects and groups under the same umbrella of Pakistaniat so that the menace of hatred and ethnic politics can be brought to an end, once and for all. The prejudice and the politics of hatred can give nothing to Pakistan, but irreparable losses.”