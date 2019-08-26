close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

Shahid recommends five goalkeepers for training camp

Sports

KARACHI: Former Pakistan goalkeeper Shahid Ali Khan recommended the names of five goalkeepers after supervising their week-long training which concluded at the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) goalkeepers’ academy on Sunday.

The five goalkeepers will now be part of the hockey team’s training camp which begins on Monday (today). According to sources, Amjad, Waqar Younis, Akmal Hussain, Muneeb and Mazhar were the goalies recommended by Shahid Ali Khan.

