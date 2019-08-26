Breaking news

close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
August 26, 2019

August 26, 2019

While watching the news I ask myself whether these channels are presenting a true position of a matter or if they just break the news in a hurry without really considering the other side of the coin. This distorts the truth unfairly and people believe it.

My humble request to news channels would be to not allow sensationalism to be a priority over their integrity and always be professional and balanced by giving both the sides of an issue after proper scrutiny. Media personnel should avoid passing judgment in an issue.

Abdul S Samo

Karachi

