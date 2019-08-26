Post Haj flight operation begins from Madina

Islamabad: The post haj flights operation to bring back Pakistani hujjaj has also started from Madina Munawwara airport on Sunday. A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 39,000 hujjaj including 22,000 government and 17,000 private scheme have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of hajj. Over 16,000 hujjaj have already reached Madina Munawwara. They will leave home after eight days stay there.

86,000 government scheme hujjaj were still present at Makkah Mukarma. The post haj flight operation would continue in 10 Pakistani airports till September 15.