Rana Sana judicial remand extended for 14 days

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah for 14 days after directing the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to produce the case record on the next hearing. The PML-N leader is facing a case over the charges of trafficking 15 kilograms of heroin.

On Saturday, the ANF also submitted CCTV [closed-circuit television] footage of Rana Sana’s vehicle after which the court adjourned the case till Sept 7. As per the case details, the ANF had registered an FIR against Rana Sanaullah, Muhammad Akram, Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmed, Asim Rustam and Umar Farooq over charges of drug-trafficking. The FIR was registered by the ANF deputy director operations on July 1, 2019 under sections 186, 189 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), and sections 15, 17 and 9C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 (CNSA-1997) against the accused. The FIR said that the ANF had received information that Rana Sanaullah was involved in drugs smuggling and now he was taking heroin to Lahore. The Force arranged a raid team consisting of 21 ANF officials. They reached the Motorway Ravi Toll Plaza and intercepted two vehicles Toyota Land Cruiser and black coloured double-cabin coming from the Motorway. When Rana Sanaullah was asked about the drugs, he admitted there was heroin in blue coloured suitcase put behind his seat.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah’s guards attempted to rescue Sanaullah, but they failed. The ANF recovered 15kg heroin, guns, pistols, bullets from their possession and took them to the ANF headquarters.