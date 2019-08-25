PMA journal

LAHORE : The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has decided to launch a medical periodical (journal) to disseminate information about the medical sector and its activities.

This was decided in a meeting, attended by PMA General Secretary Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr Izhar Chaudhry, Prof Dr Tanveer Anwar, Dr Iram Shehzadi and others, at the PMA House here Saturday.

The meeting was presided over by its president Prof Ashraf Nizamani. The name of periodical would be Pakistan Journal of Surgery and Medicines (PJSM).