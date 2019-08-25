Traffic police to be complainant in accidents

LAHORE : The City Traffic Police Lahore have taken an positive initiative to discourage irresponsible drivers for prevention of fatal road accidents.

The culprits of major traffic accidents will no longer be spared. The traffic police will be complainant in cases of road accidents, if heirs to the victims did not pursue the cases.

Traffic police being complainant will discourage irresponsible drivers and significantly the reduce the number of accidents, Lahore CTO Capt(r) Liaqat Ali Malik said.

According to a circular issued by SP City Division Hammad Raza Quershi, the drivers involved in accidents again came on roads due to the failure of the victims’ families to take legal action in cases of major traffic accidents. In the cases in which the heirs to the deceased did not take action, the traffic police sector incharges will become complainants. Fatal road accidents are happening on the streets/roads of the City, but in most accidents no stern action is not initiated against the families of victims which encouraged the culprits. All sector incharges and DSPs have been strictly advised that if any fatal accident occurred within the sector in future, the traffic police will contact the victim’s family and take legal action against the accused on behalf of the victim family.