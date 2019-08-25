Buzdar for 100pc implementation of anti-dengue plan

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdarhas ordered the officers concerned to take effective measures to cope with dengue disease in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities of the province.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that the departments and institutions concerned should perform their duties in an effective manner for prevention of the disease.

He said that 100 per cent implementation of the anti-dengue plan should be ensured for eradication of dengue.

Strict action would be taken against those who would show negligence in implementation of the plan, the CM warned.

He said commissioners and deputy commissioners should make field teams active for anti-dengue activities.

The CM said attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance for prevention of dengue disease. The administrative officers should continuously monitor the situation, he added.

Shortcomings should be overcome on an immediate basis, Sardar Usman Buzdar said, adding that dengue patients should be provided with the best healthcare facilities in hospitals.