Sun Aug 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
August 25, 2019

Pak-China air forces joint drill Shaheen-VIII begins

August 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The eighth annual joint exercise of Pakistan and Chinese air forces Shaheen-VIII has started at northwest China.

According to a report the joint training aims to improve training standards of the two air forces through mutual learning. It will also help enhance close relations between the two countries in general and develop a mechanism for interoperability of both air forces in particular.

