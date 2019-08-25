Pak-China air forces joint drill Shaheen-VIII begins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The eighth annual joint exercise of Pakistan and Chinese air forces Shaheen-VIII has started at northwest China.
According to a report the joint training aims to improve training standards of the two air forces through mutual learning. It will also help enhance close relations between the two countries in general and develop a mechanism for interoperability of both air forces in particular.
