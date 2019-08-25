Nawaz disqualified for concealing assets, submitting fake testimony: SC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Saturday said former premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not declaring assets and submitting a fake testimony.
The apex court observed that non-declaration of assets in nomination forms had made the system and people corrupt.
Announcing its verdict on disqualification of a member assembly, the Supreme Court said any ease given to members in this regard would be harmful.
The court said the results of non-declaration of assets would not be good.
It further said actionable steps must be taken to tackle this situation, adding that PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had concealed assets of Capital FZE in 2013 nomination forms.
In the verdict, the court said public representatives were not honest according to Article 62-1F of the Constitution and the court could not ignore the concealing of assets and submitting fake testimony.
