Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

No race here

Newspost

 
August 25, 2019

Speeding is the cause of most driving accidents. Not a single day goes by without an awful incident. We are always in such a hurry to get to places on time that we forget that we are risking the lives of others as well as our own.

I implore to the authorities to better punish such lawbreakers who risk their entire lives for a few minutes of spare time.

Abdul Waheed

Balnigwar

