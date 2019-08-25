SHCC signs MoU with Pakistan Biological

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Biological Safety Association for the development of “bio-awareness programs and sessions” to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in the province, initially in the Larkana district.

As per the agreement, the Pakistan Biological Safety Association will develop bio awareness programs for the prevention of HIV infection initially in the Larkana district.

These awareness sessions will be developed for medical and surgical consultants, general practitioners, paramedical staff, lab-related staff, and dispensers and pharmacy staff. These workshop will focus safe handling of blood-borne pathogens.

On behalf of the Pakistan Biological Safety Association, Dr Shamsul Arfin Qasmi, general secretary of the PBSA, and Dr Ayaz Mustafa, director of anti-quackery at the SHCC, signed the MoU.

The directorate of anti-quackery also held a two-day training session for field medical experts and related staff for training on SOPs’ of anti-quackery. This workshop is meant for synergising and streamlining of actions for the anti-quackery drive in Sindh.

The directorate sealed 65 clinics this week. Till date 2,090 healthcare establishments (HCEs) have been sealed in Sindh.

SHCC CEO Dr Minhaj Qidwai attended the meeting of the Consultative Group of Intervention Cardiologists to discuss the issue of re-use of expired stunts and other matters. He also met with the Pemra chairman to discuss various issues.

Dr Minhaj Qidwai also had a meeting with the registrar of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council and head of the tribunal board of the PMDC, Justice Shabbar Raza, to streamline various issues related to the registration of HCEs, complaints and anti-quackery. He also met with officers of the medical directorate of the armed forces regarding issues of the registration of HCEs of the armed forces in Sindh.

The Directorate of Complaint, SHCC, has received to date a total of 96 complaints, out of which 51 complaints have been disposed of, 39 complaints are under process while six are sub judice.

The Directorate of Licensing & Accreditation, SHCC, received 636 new applications for registration this week. To date the total number of applications for registration has reached 9,195.

Certificates were issued to 502 HCEs this week, bringing the number of registration certificates issued to 6,450. The team conducted inspections of Zainab Panjwani Memorial Hospital and Dr Fatima Mother & Clinical Care Clinic this week.