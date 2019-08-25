German aircraft crew’s visit to PNS Mehran concludes

As a gesture of goodwill, an aircraft of German Navy visited the naval airbase at PNS Mehran.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy on Saturday, the visit of German Navy P3C (Long Range Maritime Patrol) aircraft had concluded and it was a manifestation of good bilateral relations and a desire to find new vistas to further strengthen the defence ties between the two navies.

The statement further read that upon its arrival at PNS Mehran, the German Navy P3C crew was warmly welcomed by the commanding officer and crew of 28 Maritime Strike Squadron.

Various programmes had been arranged during the visit of the German aircraft, which included various professional and social interactions with the German crew through discussions on professional domains including Maritime Interdictory Operations (MIO), Search & Rescue (SAR), Anti-Submarine Warfare, Surveillance and Aviation Operations training methodologies.

The German Navy and Pakistan Navy P3Cs crews along with the Pakistan Navy Fleet staff also attended a dinner hosted at the German consulate in Karachi.

The German crew also visited the Maritime and PAF museums to learn about the historical achievements of the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Air Force. A farewell dinner to honour the German contingent was also hosted by the Commander Naval Aviation.

The visit of German Navy’s P3C aircraft is reflective of maritime partnership between the Pakistan Navy and the German Navy. It is believed that the current visit of the German Navy P3C to Pakistan will further foster the Pakistan Navy's bilateral relations with the German Navy in diverse avenues, the statement read.