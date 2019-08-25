‘PCB planning to scrap toss in first-class matches’

From our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to minimize the home team’s advantage by scrapping toss in first-class matches from September, a well-placed source told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“The home team will have no extra advantage when it comes to toss in first-class matches. Usually the home team make grassy pitches and prefer bowling after winning the toss since they know the behaviour of the surface,” he said.

“But under the new playing conditions, the coin will be flipped only when the visiting team refuse the option of bowling first.”

He said that this change has been made to give both teams an equal and fair chance rather than giving extra advantage to the home side.