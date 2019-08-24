India planning genocide in IHK: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday India was heading towards genocide in occupied Kashmir and that the international community needed to open its eyes towards the propaganda by the Indian media.

Speaking to Geo News, Qureshi said: “The situation has escalated in occupied Kashmir. Genocide Watch has also released an alert regarding the genocide in the valley. The Kashmiris are trying to take control of the situation on their own… India is heading towards genocide in the valley.”

The foreign minister said he had spoken to his Japanese counterpart and apprised him of the situation in the valley. “I have informed him of the propaganda by Indian media.”

He said the world needs to take notice of Indian propaganda. “It is the responsibility of G7 and its members to open their eyes towards the propaganda. This is an issue of the region. G7 needs to be informed about it.”

He said the Indian media was falsely propagating that around 100 terrorists would enter (the valley), adding India could do a false flag operation in occupied Kashmir. Qureshi said India would try to stop protests in the occupied valley on Friday. “There is a danger of bloodshed. If there is any incident of terrorism, India will point fingers at Pakistan,” he added.