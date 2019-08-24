close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Clean-up drive in Diplomatic Enclave on 28th

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Islamabad: In support of Islamabad’s plastic-free campaign recently announced by the Ministry of Climate Change, DiploGreen, a community-wide initiative to maintain a clean and green Diplomatic Enclave, will lead a clean-up and recycling campaign across the enclave on August 28.

At 9:15am, members of the media will be invited to cover the clean-up in a designated area followed by an informal reception which will be held at the Canadian Club at 10:00am to continue the conversation about environmental concerns facing the community, Pakistan, and the world.

Diplomatic missions, as well as businesses and organizations engaged with the diplomatic community, will make a sustainability pledge in support of a cleaner and healthier environment (e.g., by eliminating single-use plastics, starting a recycling programme and committing to reducing energy or water usage etc).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad