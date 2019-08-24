Clean-up drive in Diplomatic Enclave on 28th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: In support of Islamabad’s plastic-free campaign recently announced by the Ministry of Climate Change, DiploGreen, a community-wide initiative to maintain a clean and green Diplomatic Enclave, will lead a clean-up and recycling campaign across the enclave on August 28.
At 9:15am, members of the media will be invited to cover the clean-up in a designated area followed by an informal reception which will be held at the Canadian Club at 10:00am to continue the conversation about environmental concerns facing the community, Pakistan, and the world.
Diplomatic missions, as well as businesses and organizations engaged with the diplomatic community, will make a sustainability pledge in support of a cleaner and healthier environment (e.g., by eliminating single-use plastics, starting a recycling programme and committing to reducing energy or water usage etc).
