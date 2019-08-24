Exhibition of books on Pakistan Movement held

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) celebrated the independence day of Pakistan by exhibiting books written by renowned writers on freedom movement of Pakistan here at Lok Virsa heritage museum.

A special ceremony was held which featured a number of live colourful performances including famous milli naghmas, Kalam-e-Iqbal, Milli Naghma `mein bhi Pakistan hun tu bhi Pakistan hai' and Kalam-e-Iqbal 'Khudi ka sere nehan'. Tribute was also paid to Quaid-i-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Akram was the chief guest of the occasion. Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage Division, Nadeem Shafqat Malik along with Senior Joint Secretary, Syed Hasnain Mehdi, and Executive Director Lok Virsa, Anwar ul Haq welcomed the chief guest.

Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram highly commended the efforts of Lok Virsa in projecting and disseminating the cultural heritage of Pakistan in such a meaningful way. she also announced special cash prizes for the performers.

A large number of people from different walks of life including families and children attended the event and appreciated the contribution of Lok Virsa for promoting the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan in such a beautiful manner. The event was organised in collaboration with the National Library of Pakistan.