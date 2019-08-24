Indian cruelties condemned

LAHORE: Tanzim Islami Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed has criticised a Muslim country’s decision to bestow the highest civilian award of the country to the “killer of Muslims,” Narendra Modi.

In a statement on Friday, he said many human rights organisations of the world, including Genocide Watch and Human Rights Watch, had exposed the cruelty and slaughter being carried out by the Indian army in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, making it urgent on international institutions and organisations to take practical punitive measures against India.

But unfortunately, the international organisations and institutions were doing lip service to date, encouraging Indian state-sponsored terrorism and extremist Hindu groups to carry out genocide of Muslims, especially targeting women, children and the elderly.

India is also slaughtering innocent people of Azad Kashmir by bombing and shelling indiscriminately from across the Line of Control (LoC), he said, adding that it was the responsibility of Pakistan to give a befitting response to Indian misadventures. He said, “If Pakistan had established and implemented Islamic System of Collective Social Justice to fortify and give it stability, we would have been eligible to receive the help of Allah (SWT) today, and India would never have dared carry out such atrocities and brutalities against Muslims.”

Akif Saeed asserted, “There is still time for us to repent, on both the individual and collective levels, and strive our utmost to enforce Islamic system in its totality to mold the country into

a genuine Islamic Welfare State, to qualify for divine help.”