Anti-polio drive in City

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore is all set to start polio drive in the provincial capital from Monday and all necessary arrangements, including the availability of human resources for effective campaign have been carried out.

Around 1.8 million under-five years of age children would be vaccinated in three days followed by two catch-up days. These views were expressed by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed in a meeting held here to review all arrangements before the start of polio drive.

The deputy commissioner said that proper publicity of the drive had been ensured and banners and steamers inscribed with polio related material had been displayed on the important points of the city. Similarly effective awareness sessions were held in these areas where refusal cases were in frequent “district administration has strived its best to rebut all rumours attached with polio vaccine and people were briefed the reality in this regard” she added. In another meeting, dengue related activities were viewed. All deputy district officers (Health) gave detail briefing about dengue surveillance.