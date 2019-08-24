close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

KP CM to visit Mohmand

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

GHALLANAI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would visit Mohmand tribal district next week.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Chairman Standing Committee for SAFRON, Sajid Khan Mohmand, said that after accepting his request the chief minister has agreed to visit the district next week. He said the chief minister would inaugurate grid stations in Khwezai Baizai.

