Judicial remand of Sibtain Khan extended in Chiniot mining case

LAHORE: The accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of PTI provincial assembly member and former minister of Punjab for Forestry Wildlife and Fisheries Muhammad Sibtain Khan for 14 days in Chiniot mining case.

Sibtain Khan was produced before the AC Judge Naeem Arshad along with two alleged accomplices when the judge ordered to produce them before the court on September 6. Jail authorities produced the PTI MPA before court on the completion of his judicial remand.

Former secretary Mines and Minerals Department Imtiaz Ahmed, former Manager Operations and Planning Muhammad Aslam and former Chief Inspector Mines Abdul Sattar were also produced in court on the expiration of their judicial remand.

Talking to the media persons at the Judicial Complex, Sibtain Khan dismissed all the NAB allegations and said that the contracts were given after the end of their government for which they had evidence.

The PTI member expressed I have full faith in my institutions and justice will prevail in my case. Sibtain Khan was accused of awarding illegal contract worth billions of rupees in Chiniot in 2007 when he was serving as Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals.