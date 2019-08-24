Sindh govt sets up 55 relief camps

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Friday claimed to have established 55 relief camps for bailing out livestock population along either side of the swelling River Indus out of a total 124 centers planned to help herders in case of disaster.

Livestock population with herder communities is coming out of flooded catchment area from Gudu barrage areas to safer places. There, the livestock and animal husbandry department officials are ready to help them in every way possible. They are providing servicing like rescue, vaccination, and treatment to their animals, while guiding herders to avoid any difficulties arising from relocating animals to newer grounds from their natural habitats during the recent floods.

The minister said this while speaking at an inauguration ceremony of newly established Artificial Insemination Training Center (AITC) at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

The AIT center has been built under the World Bank-assisted Sindh Agriculture Growth Project (SAGP) to provide training to veterinary practitioners for helping breeders in the province.

The minister said the livestock department officials are in collaboration with district administration, especially deputy commissioners. Presently, smaller population of livestock is coming out with herder communities after flood and being provided help at camps.