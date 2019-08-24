Gold down Rs800/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices decreased by Rs800/tola in the local market on Friday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Associations announced that after a decline the new rates have reached Rs87,100/tola. Price of 10 grams gold was also lowered by Rs686 to Rs74,674. In the international market, prices remained unchanged at $1,496/ounce. Jewellers said the rates in the local market were still trading Rs2,500/tola lower than the rates in the Dubai gold market.
