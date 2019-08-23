close
Fri Aug 23, 2019

Canada denies visa to ex-Indian army men over IHK atrocities

OTTAWA: Canada has denied visas to ex-Indian army officials over the continued mayhems of India in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) as per the media reports.

The officials who were denied the visas include 2 ex-lieutenant generals, 2 ex-officials and 3 ex- brigadiers of an Indian intelligence agency.

The Canadian Immigration Department said that the visa requests are being refused owing to the situation created by the Indian army in the disputed territory.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker has suggested to the Sindh Assembly to export stray dogs to China and the Philippines. The suggestion has been given in light of the surging cases of rabies across the country.

More From Pakistan