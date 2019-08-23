NA speaker holds meeting with former speakers on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaisar, on Thursday held a meeting with two former speakers to highlight Kashmir issue at parliamentary forums across the world in more effective way.

The two former speakers Fakhar Imam who is also chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir and Dr Fahmida Mirza, who is also minister for inter-provincial coordination, were present at the meeting.

Ex-Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, however, was not present at the meeting. An official told The News that Ayaz Sadiq was not invited because it was an informal meeting. The former speaker, when contacted on his cell phone, his private secretary said that he had recently reached Burewala from Lahore.

During the meeting, it was decided to continue parliamentary diplomacy and engage forums of Parliaments of different countries on Kashmir issue. The Speaker Asad Qaisar observed that at the critical juncture of Kashmiris struggle and Indian forces brutal acts on them, a complete harmony among all the political parties having representation in parliament was required.

He said it was a big success of Pakistan, that world’s democratic countries have declared Kashmir as disputed territories. The two former Speakers appreciated efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising voice for Kashmiri people adding that the premier was acting ambassador of oppressed people. They also lauded the sitting speaker for writing letters to 189 parliaments of the world on Kashmir issue.

Asad Qaisar pledged to continue all out supports to Kashmir committee to make its working more effective.