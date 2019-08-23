‘Ch Shujaat is alive, recovering in Germany’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Thursday denied news about the death of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and said the veteran politician was undergoing treatment in Germany.

The social media was on Thursday rife with reports that Ch Shujaat had passed away.

In a statement, the PML-Q leader’s sister Sameera Elahi said her brother was getting treatment in Germany and was in good health now.

She said Shujaat will soon return to the country upon completion of treatment.

Separately, in a tweet, PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi said, “Ch Shujaat sb is making excellent recovery in Germany. AH we are all very satisfied with his progress.”