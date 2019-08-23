close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
August 23, 2019

Murray to play in Challenger Tour event

Sports

PARIS: Former number one Andy Murray is set to compete in his first Challenger Tour in 14 years at Rafael Nadal’s ATP Open tennis tournament in Manacor, Spain.

The tournament will be held at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy on the island of Mallorca starting Monday. The Scotsman has confirmed he will skip playing doubles at the US Open to focus on his singles game in Spain and to build up his confidence.

After undergoing hip surgery in January following his first round exit from the Australian Open, Murray began easing his way back into the game by playing doubles, starting at Queens in June.

