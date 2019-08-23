Kashmir Solidarity Day ‘mushaira’ attracts literary fans

Literature lovers witnessed a high quality ‘mushaira’ organised by a literary organization Sada-e-Sukhan and National Press Club (NPC). The highlight of the poetic meeting was to celebrate the Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Attended by a bevy of litterateurs, intellectuals and a large number of Urdu poetry enthusiasts, who immensely enjoyed the thought provoking poetry of some of the leading poets from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the event was presided over by a multi-faceted personality, that is to say, the prominent poet, intellectual and critic Professor Dr. Ravish Nadeem.

The guests of the event also included Sadia Kamal from National Press Club (NPC) and Pervez Shaukat from Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

Chairman Sada-e-Sukhan M. A. Doshi conducted the proceedings. He said: “To host such event is a way to cherish and promote Urdu literature. The organizers of Sada-e-Sukhan on every national occasion put in a lot of effort to engage poetry lovers and feel delighted to have kept this tradition alive.

The function started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by anchor-person Shahid Naseem.

He kicked off the event by introducing Sada-e-Sukhan, its objectives and achievements, and did a comprehensive talk as well on the topic ‘Independence is both a destination and a way’. On behalf of Sada-e-Sukhan, he thanked poets, distinguished guests and audience for their presence and participation and also expressed his gratitude towards Dr. Ravish Nadeem for gracing the occasion as its chief guest.

The event was marked by poetry recitation of prominent and widely acclaimed Urdu poets. The audience wholeheartedly appreciated the poetry recitation session wherein the renowned poets such as Wafa Chishti, Junaid Azar, Athar Zia, Shahbaz Chohan and head of Sada-e-Sukhan M. A. Doshi expressed their outlooks on the day through their kalaam.

Appreciating the Sada-e-Sukhan and NPC for hosting such an enjoyable literary evening with a gathering of poets, Professor Dr. Ravish Nadeem, president of ‘mushaira’, said that it is really a special occasion to celebrate both Independence and Kashmir Solidarity Day at the same time.

He waxed eloquent about the Kashmir dispute and said dialogue is the only solution to it, therefore, the door for dialogue between Pakistan and India must be kept opened as both the countries, the region and the world will suffer in case of war. He said Independence is both a destination and a way. Only Pakistan’s independence is not our destination, freeing Kashmir from the shackles of India is our final destination.

Pervez Shaukat, president PFUJ, presented a resolution on the Indian forces’ atrocities being committed against the unarmed people in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Sadia Kamal from NPC also spoke on the state of affairs in Indian occupied Kashmir.