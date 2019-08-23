Teachers protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dozens of schoolteachers on Thursday staging a demonstration strongly protested over, what they termed, handing over of the government schools to local governments through Local Government Ordinance 2019.
The protest demo was organised by the PTU outside the Lahore Press Club in which the schoolteachers carrying banners and placards also chanted slogans against the proposed move.
