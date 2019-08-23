close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Teachers protest

Lahore

LAHORE: Dozens of schoolteachers on Thursday staging a demonstration strongly protested over, what they termed, handing over of the government schools to local governments through Local Government Ordinance 2019.

The protest demo was organised by the PTU outside the Lahore Press Club in which the schoolteachers carrying banners and placards also chanted slogans against the proposed move.

