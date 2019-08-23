Nine restored paintings launched

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council organised a launching ceremony of nine rare restored paintings of legends here Thursday at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium.

The launching was inaugurated by famous painter, teacher, art critic and writer Mian Ijaz-ul-Hassan, along with Lahore Arts Council BOG Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Salima Hashmi. The artists whose paintings have been restored included Anna Molka Ahmed, Colin David, Moin Najmi, Ghulam Rasool, Mehmood Butt, Ahmed Shahbaz, Salima Hashmi and Mian Ijaz-ul-Hassan.

The restored paintings were about 50 to 60 years old and restored by three artists, including Lahore Arts Council’s Director Arts and Culture, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Curator Alhamra Arts Museum Ms Hajra Mehmood and Exhibition Officer Alhamra Arts Museum Babar Mustafa.

On the opening ceremony, Mian Ijaz-ul-Hassan said that restoration of valuable historical paintings was a great achievement of the Alhamra Arts Council. He appreciated the Lahore Arts Council's efforts for the promotion of art and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Arts Council BOG Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said that promoting art and appreciation of art is our prime responsibility, the Alhamra Arts Museum is a place of art-lovers, students, visitors and everyone. She said that arts provided an opportunity to not only appreciate it but, also to open a creative dialogue between the viewer and the art piece of artistic creation. The Alhamra Art Museum is an ideal place for art-lovers, she added.

Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said our artists have been working hard to restore these nine rare paintings into their original form. The Alhamra Art Museum serves as the best venue for young artists because Alhamra Art Museum is an asset for art admirers they can learn many things from this museum.