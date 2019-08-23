‘949 acid attacks in country from 2007 to 2013’

LAHORE: There were 949 cases of acid throwing in the country from 2007 to 2013. As many as 518 victims were women while the highest number of cases, 589, was reported in Punjab. The cases of acid throwing were documented by an NGO.

An NGO has held a number of consultations to regulate sale, purchase and trade of acid in the country. On Thursday in a consultative workshop in a local hotel on Legislation for Regulation of Sale and Purchase of Acid in Punjab, stress was laid on documentation to reduce chances of misuse of acid, contain its use for industrial purposes alone, narrow the scope of use of acid by insisting people specify the use, maintain daily diary of sale of different acids, remove acid from open market for cleaning purposes and introduce cleaners with alkaline formula, instead.

There is a demand for immediate ban on sale of acid to people less than 18 years old. It has been seen that children have been used to bring acid. In a presentation on draft law prepared to regulate the storage, distribution, sale and transport of acids, to prevent their misuse, much stress was laid on issuance of non-transferable licence to dealers, labeling of acid, putting manufacturer's name on the bottle and above all defining the responsibilities of the licensee and buyers.