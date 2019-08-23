close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
August 23, 2019

Where's the world?

Newspost

 
August 23, 2019

It seems that the world powers have no interest in solving problems and disputes around the world. They seem more concerned and focused on their own global politics. The Kashmir issue has been pending with the UNSC for the last 72 years. There have been three wars between Pakistan and India due to this dispute. The people of Indian-held Kashmir have been suffering perpetually, but the international community seems oblivious to this.

Many countries have urged both Pakistan and India to resolve the issue. However, had India been sincere in resolving the issue, it would not have backed out of talks with Pakistan under one pretext or the other. The suggestion that India and Pakistan should address the issue bilaterally seems unjust and will only prolong the sufferings of the people of IHK. The international powers must intervene and help resolve the dispute.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

