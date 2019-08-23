Pakistani students to visit Japan next month

Islamabad: A group of 10 high school students of Cadet College Hasan Abdal along with their one accompanying supervisor will be visiting Japan from 13th to 19th September, 2019 on the invitation by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) under the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science which is known as the “SAKURA Science Plan.” The Embassy of Japan here on Wednesday arranged a pre-departure orientation session for the visiting students and also presented travel documents to them. The Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) annually invites outstanding young students and young professionals from Asian countries on short-term visits to Japan to promote exchanges between the young Asian and Japanese researchers in the field of science and technology. This program also provides the visitors an opportunity to experience the advanced Japanese scientific technology.