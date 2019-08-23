Punjab to hold world Sikh convention

LAHORE: The Punjab government Thursday approved holding an international Sikh convention in Governor House, besides creation of communication wing in school education department as pilot project, allocation of Rs 70.685 million for creation of 102 new seats in Punjab Home Department to enhance performance and efficiency of satellite stations of the department.

The approval was given in the 14th meeting of the Standing Committee on finance and development chaired by the Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat, attended by Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister for School Education Murad Rass, and secretaries of the departments concerned.

The meeting also approved the commercialisation of plots through Punjab Housing and Town Planning Authority, and Housing and Public Protection, repair work of water and sanitation in Talagang city, and appointments in Punjab Information Commission. The meeting also discussed funding procedure for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, and improvement in working of Wasa. The meeting also approved urgent bailout package for Wasa Faisalabad.

The finance minister chairing the meeting made it clear that it would be the last bailout package for any Wasa authorities as in future all Wasa authorities improve their performance and generate indigenous resources.

He said that creation of communication wing in school education department started on pilot project basis and in case of success it will replicate to all social sector department for effective communications. He said the wing will not only publicise the government work in the school education but also create awareness among the public for child health, nutrition requirements, precautionary measures from disease and other issues.

Earlier, chairing the maiden meeting of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC), Hashim Jawan Bakhat said that the government will review the interim PFC award before creation of the new PFC under the new Local Government Act 2019.