Fri Aug 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Two ECP members notified

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The government has notified appointment of Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui and Munir Ahmad Kakar as members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Sindh and Balochistan respectively.

The appointment has been made about seven months after the retirement of members of the Election Commission from these two members. The notification was issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

As per the Constitution, the appointment has to be made within 45 days. However, this could not be done owing to no possibility of consultations between Prime Minister and leader of opposition in the National Assembly.

