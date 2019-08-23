Centre wants Rs25 bn deposited by Bahria Town in its account

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court praying that the Rs25 billion deposited by the Bahria Town Karachi management and held by the apex court be deposited in its public account. A three-member implementation bench of the apex court in the Bahria Town Karachi case judgment, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, heard the case.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AG) Anwar Mansoor Khan told the court that the federal government had filed a civil miscellaneous application (CMA) in the implementation of judgment delivered last year in the Bahria Town Karachi’s case.

He submitted that as per provision of Article 78(2)(b) of the Constitution, any money received by or deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan was liable to be credited to the public amount of the federation.

The federal government submitted that the Bahria Town Karachi had already made a payment of Rs25 billion, adding that the first installment of Rs2 billion and five hundred million (2,500,000,000) will commence from September 1, 2019 after which the balance payment was required to be made in 36 equal monthly installments, along with 4 percent markup, charged annually with effect from September, 1, 2023.

The court issued notices to all the parties concerned, including the Sindh government, and adjourned the proceedings.

During the hearing, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that without hearing the Sindh government on the CMA filed by the federal government, the court could not pass orders and expressed hope that the Bahria Town management will implement the court’s order in letter and spirit.

Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, counsel for Bahria Town, assured the court that payment would be ensured in pursuance of the court order. On a lighter note, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said he was due to retire on August 27 and expected that he would not be disappointed on account of payment of the said amount.

Aitzaz said the court should also hear the Bahria Town Rawalpindi and Murree case. Justice Azmat, however, said he would not be able to hear the case, as he would be retiring on August 27.