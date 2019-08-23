Video scandal: FIA serves Judge Arshad Malik another questionnaire

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team has served another questionnaire to Judge Arshad Malik seeking answers of some fifty questions how "his Multan video was compromised and manipulated into immoral video."

The investigation team sent fresh but very tough questionnaire to former Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik in an effort to find detailed answers of 46 questions linked to his multiple meetings with ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, his son Hussain Nawaz Sharif and around a dozen other persons, who have been meeting the said judge in past three years.

"During the trial and after the decision of NAB references against Nawaz Sharif how many times you [judge Malik] went abroad," FIA team sought Judge Arshad Malik's detailed response. The second questionnaire, also made available with this correspondent, sought the said judge's reply on, "In which date the cases of Nawaz Sharif were entrusted to you for trial? When have you given the decision in Nawaz Sharif cases, please give exact date? It may be clarified with exact date/time and venue, when Mian Nasir Janjua came to you and offered bribe regarding favour to Mian Nawaz Sharif?" To find more details about Judge Arshad Malik's meetings with Sharif family members, FIA team also asked these key questions, "What were the purposes of your abroad visits? Who bear the expenses? How many times, Khurram Yousaf went with you abroad and why? Provide the details of stay abroad? How many times Nasir Butt accompanied you while travelling abroad and why? Provide the copy of your passport? How many times you went Jatti Umra and who was accompanied with you, give dates?"

The investigation team also asked many questions from Judge Arshad Malik about his relationship with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader with Mian Saleem Raza who allegedly played vital role in this whole video scandal scam. Investigators sought response of Judge Arshad Malik on 'how many times you went to the residence of Main Saleem Raza, give date and time? Who was with you at the time of meeting with Mian Saleem Raza at his residence in Lahore? What was the purpose of visit of residence of Mian Saleem Raza and what issue was discussed in that meeting? Did you accept any gift from Mian Saleem Raza? Whether, you visited the house of Mian Saleem Raza prior to the decision of Mian Nawaz Sharif case in NAB or after the decision. Is it in your knowledge, that Mian Tariq had taken anything from Mian Saleem Raza, regarding this immoral video?"

Interestingly, investigators have questioned Judge Malik about his relationship with Maher Ghulam Jillani who has political affiliation with Pakistan People’s Party. Investigators asked, "What is the role of Maher Ghulam Jillani in this case? How, Maher Ghulam Jillani pressurised you [judge Malik] in Nawaz Sharif case? What was the modus operandi? How do you know Maher Ghulam Jillani and how long? How many times you met Maher Ghulam Jillani in your house and how many times you met him in his residence and outside? Is it true that you had requested Maher Ghulam Jillani to make request to Khuram Shahzad Yousaf, for engagement of your daughter with his brother namely Faisal? Is it true that Maher Ghulam Jillani frequently used to visit your house?" FIA team further posed questions to Judge Malik about his detailed meetings with Nasir Janjua. They asked him if he (judge Malik) had seen that amount with Nasir Janjua, which was offered as bribe. When and where your meeting was held with Nasir Butt and how long this meeting lasted. Did you (Judge Malik) know that someone was recording your video, FIA questioned that during the recording of alleged video, you (Judge Malik) uttered some analogical words (setting of violin and playing) and notions in order to make Nasir Butt, clearer, to whom you were referring? In that video you have discussed the matter of your personal video (“Ab Chai paye ham sambal langay”) by telling Nasir Butt, to whom you were referring and who blackmailed you by saying this, FIA further asked the judge. Did Khurram Shahzad Yousaf contact you or anybody else (your driver, gunman) after July 16, 2019, FIA sought his answer to this question too. Please clarify the role of Mian Nasir Janjua, how many times you met him in your house in his house and outside, further read FIA's questionnaire. Please clarify the role of Nasir Butt that how many times you met him in your house, in his house and outside, investigators questioned the said judge who was also asked to provide further evidence against Mian Nasir Janjua, Nasir Butt, Maher Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Shahzad Yousaf, if any.

FIA's questionnaire further reads, "Who trapped you [Judge Malik] through intoxication? What sort of intoxication was used? How can you say that your video was compromised and manipulated into immoral video? Is it true that your immoral video was made in the office of Mian Tariq Mahmood at Multan near Fawara Chowk? Do you know the lady in video? Who brought this lady over there? Who was with you in that video except the lady? What is the role of Mian Ghaffar of a local daily, Multan, in the whole episode? How you were in contact with Mian Tariq, Mian Arsalan Tariq, Mian Faisal Tariq, Nasir Janjua, Nasir Butt, Maher Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Shahzad, provide their contact numbers? Is it true that the mobile telephone numbers being used by you are not in your name provide numbers? What was the purpose of using other numbers, which were not in your name? Do you have any number, which is issued in your name?"