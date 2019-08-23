Beaconhouse students set new standards of academic excellence!

Congratulations Beaconhouse students! With a new record of 18,103 A*s and As in 2019 O and A Level results, Beaconhouse has yet again set a new benchmark in academic excellence! This makes Beaconhouse the largest network with the highest number of A*s and As in Pakistan!

This achievement reflects the hard work and commitment of the students, parents, teachers and staff in setting the bar high once again! It also communicates the guidance and support Beaconhouse teachers and school management provide to the students in these critical years!

The A Level programme at Beaconhouse School System is in its third decade of success supported with a growing network of 27 A Level campuses across 16 cities. The Beaconhouse College Programme features the renowned Access Centre where counsellors guide students with university placements and scholarships, ensuring that they are well on their pathway to the future! This makes Beaconhouse College Programme, Pakistan’s leading A Level Programme!

Beaconhouse students have a tradition of admissions in top-ranked international and national universities having received scholarships of $94.9 million in 2019 alone! Beaconhouse remains the leader in education contributing to the development of Pakistan with an alumni base of over 90,000 Beaconites!

Students who appeared in their International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and Middle Years Programme also received their much-awaited results. IBDP students were amongst the top 3% of the world whereas the MYP students were in the top 4% of the world. Beaconhouse students who appeared in their matriculation exams were not far behind as they too produced excellent results!

An unforgettable moment for our young laureates, and a matter of great pride for the school and parents! These shining stars are on their way to a successful future! Congratulations to all the teachers, parents and students behind this phenomenal success!

