close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 22, 2019

Parents of Qandeel Baloch pardon sons

Top Story

A
APP
August 22, 2019

MULTAN: The parents of Qandeel Baloch on Wednesday pardoned their sons and submitted an affidavit to the model court, seeking to wrap up the case.Social media star Qandeel Baloch was allegedly killed by her brothers Waseem and Aslam Shaheen on July 16, 2016, in the name of honour. However, in affidavit, they stated that the case was contrary to the honour killing and the accused sons should be acquitted.

Prosecution and counsel of the accused would appear before the court on August 22 (Thursday) for arguments on the affidavit, seeking acquittal of the alleged killers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story