Parents of Qandeel Baloch pardon sons

MULTAN: The parents of Qandeel Baloch on Wednesday pardoned their sons and submitted an affidavit to the model court, seeking to wrap up the case.Social media star Qandeel Baloch was allegedly killed by her brothers Waseem and Aslam Shaheen on July 16, 2016, in the name of honour. However, in affidavit, they stated that the case was contrary to the honour killing and the accused sons should be acquitted.

Prosecution and counsel of the accused would appear before the court on August 22 (Thursday) for arguments on the affidavit, seeking acquittal of the alleged killers.