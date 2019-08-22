close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Obaid Abrar Khan
August 22, 2019

IHC directs mobile Cos to submit Rs36b licence fee

Top Story

Obaid Abrar Khan
August 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed two mobile companies to submit Rs36 billion each within two weeks to get their licenses renewed. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah took the plea of the two mobile companies challenging notice of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for submission of Rs72 billion each to get their licenses renewed. During hearing Justice Author Minallah remarked that the court couldn’t issue a stay order on petition until the companies submit half of the amount. The court ordered mobile companies to submit at least fifty percent amount mentioned by the PTA within two weeks. The Islamabad High Court later adjourned the hearing of the case for one month.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story