IHC directs mobile Cos to submit Rs36b licence fee

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed two mobile companies to submit Rs36 billion each within two weeks to get their licenses renewed. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah took the plea of the two mobile companies challenging notice of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for submission of Rs72 billion each to get their licenses renewed. During hearing Justice Author Minallah remarked that the court couldn’t issue a stay order on petition until the companies submit half of the amount. The court ordered mobile companies to submit at least fifty percent amount mentioned by the PTA within two weeks. The Islamabad High Court later adjourned the hearing of the case for one month.