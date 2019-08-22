Public reps, investors asked to join hands for KP’s uplift

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relation Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has called upon the public representatives and the investors to join hands for the rapid development of the province. An official handout said that he was addressing a one-day seminar on “Investment Opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Driving sustainable development in the Province” in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had investment opportunities in the fields of tourism, oil and gas, mines and minerals exploration, as well as hydel and solar energy production He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has multiplied these opportunities, adding investors should benefit from it. The minister said that Swat was famous for scenic beauty and the government was taking steps to promote tourism. He said peace has been restored to the province and terrorism eradicated. He said that the government was working to build road networks in the province to promote tourism. Shaukat Yousafzai said that prices of land in Shangla and Swat districts were increasing day by day because of the CPEC roads and the development of communication network.