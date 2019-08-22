close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

School student fires at teacher in Oghi

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

MANSEHRA: A student of 9th grade allegedly opened fire on his teacher in the class in Oghi and fled the scene on Wednesday.

The student was studying at the Government High School at Shamdarah village in Oghi. Arif Rauf was teaching in the class when a student Sajawal Shah stood and fired indiscriminately at him but he escaped unhurt miraculously.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Oghi Ibrar Shah rushed to the scene along with police party but the suspect had managed to flee the scene.

According to police, the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained and raids were being conducted to arrest him. Meanwhile, a gang of robbers deprived a family of valuables and fled the scene in Hafeez Bandi area.

The robbers barged into the house of one Shiraz Khan and took away Rs50000 in cash, gold ornaments and other valuables. The police lodged the case and started the investigation.

